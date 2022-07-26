Billionaire’s daughter offers Rs 5.7 crore for info on stolen jewellery worth over Rs 247 crore

Tamara's father Bernie Ecclestone and the family are worth $3 billion. (Image credit: @tamaraecclestoneofficial?instagram)

A British billionaire daughter is offering up to $7.2 million (approximately Rs 5.7 crore) in exchange for information leading to the recovery of jewellery worth more than $31 million (Rs 247 crore) from her London home. The heist, which took place in 2019, was one of the biggest in the country's history.

Business magnate Bernie Ecclestone’s daughter Tamara on Sunday announced that she is willing to pay a reward of 25 per cent of the value of any ornament recovered or a maximum of Rs 5.7 crore as a result of the information, Forbes reported.

According to the report, only a single pair of earrings has been recovered so far. The Formula 1 heiress stated she has accepted she would “likely never see” most of her stolen jewellery again, which included family heirlooms which was “far more valuable to me than their monetary worth.”

Tamara Ecclestone also offered a $300,000 (approximately Rs 2.3 crore) reward for a possible suspect Daniel Vukovic to be turned over to the London police. Vukovic is believed to be in Serbia right now, Forbes reported.

Ecclestone further added that she has waited long enough to get her jewellery back by “conventional means,” so she is ready to “go Mel Gibson style from the movie Ransom.” In the film, a millionaire uses money set aside for a ransom for his kidnapped son and places a bounty on the kidnappers instead.

According to the publication, the heist took place on December 2019 when Tamara Ecclestone, her husband and their daughter took a private plane from London to Finland. That same night, thieves broke into their home in Kensington Palace Gardens and ransacked “every single room” stealing items like watches and jewellery.

Tamara's father Bernie Ecclestone and the family are worth $3 billion. He had previously run the company that organizes Formula 1 competitions.

