Bill Gates recommends his 5 favourite books of 2021. Read any?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday shared a list of his favourite books he has read in 2021. The billionaire philanthropist said he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he got older, he started reading a lot more non-fiction. “Lately, though, I’ve found myself drawn back to the kinds of books I would’ve loved as a kid,” he said in his blog.



“I really enjoyed reading these five books this year, and I think you will too,” Gates, 66, said on social media, sharing a video of him recommending the books as well as a link to his blog. The list includes a mix of fiction and non-fiction work.



A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence, by Jeff Hawkins



The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the



Human Race, by Walter Isaacson



Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro



Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell



Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir



Last month, he announced that his book on climate change, named “How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have And The Breakthroughs We Need” will be available for free for all college and university students.

Gates stepped down as Microsoft president in 2008 and remained on the company's board of directors until March 2020. The former Microsoft boss, one of the richest men in the world, and his wife Melinda announced their divorce in May, after 27 years of marriage.