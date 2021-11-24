MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Bill Gates recommends his 5 favourite books of 2021. Read any?

Bill Gates said he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he got older, he started reading a lot more non-fiction.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Bill Gates stepped down as Microsoft president in 2008 and remained on Microsoft's board of directors until March 2020.

Bill Gates stepped down as Microsoft president in 2008 and remained on Microsoft's board of directors until March 2020.


Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday shared a list of his favourite books he has read in 2021. The billionaire philanthropist said he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he got older, he started reading a lot more non-fiction. “Lately, though, I’ve found myself drawn back to the kinds of books I would’ve loved as a kid,” he said in his blog.

“I really enjoyed reading these five books this year, and I think you will too,” Gates, 66, said on social media, sharing a video of him recommending the books as well as a link to his blog. The list includes a mix of fiction and non-fiction work.

Here are Bill Gates’s top 5 books of 2021:

  • A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence, by Jeff Hawkins

  • The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the

  • Human Race, by Walter Isaacson

  • Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell

  • Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir

Read the full review of each book by Bill Gates here.

Last month, he announced that his book on climate change, named “How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have And The Breakthroughs We Need” will be available for free for all college and university students.

Gates stepped down as Microsoft president in 2008 and remained on the company's board of directors until March 2020. The former Microsoft boss, one of the richest men in the world, and his wife Melinda announced their divorce in May, after 27 years of marriage.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bill Gates #books #Microsoft
first published: Nov 24, 2021 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.