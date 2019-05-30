Bengaluru’s ‘Singham’ IPS officer quits police force after senior’s death

Gung ho Bengaluru IPS officer Kuppuswamy Annamalai resigned on Tuesday.

Lovingly referred to as the “Singham” of Karnataka Police, Annamalai was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru South, when he submitted his resignation. He has served in the police force for nine years and earned a name for being an ace investigator and tough cop. He was known to take on all anti-social elements and for handling several communally sensitive law and order incidents with great poise.

The demise of his senior Madhukar Shetty prompted him to quit the forces, reported News18. Meanwhile, people are surmising over his chances of joining politics although the top cop has not backed any of the speculations yet.

In a statement to the media, Annamalai said: “Madhukar Shetty sir’s death in a way made me re-examine my own life better. All good things in life have to come to an end and I have decided now, that my time in ‘khaki’ is over.”

Shetty, who was in his late 40s, died of cardiac complications after suffering from a swine flu infection in 2018.

Admitting that the “khaki uniform” is definitely associated with a sense of pride, Annamalai stated that all high-profile jobs come with their own shortcomings.

Explaining his statement, the ex-cop said: “I had missed too many functions; couldn't be there for people who stood with me during my time of need and also felt a bit stifled at times; couldn't speak up at times when I wanted to.”

The cop further said that his resignation has to do with allowing himself a breather, where he gets to sit back and enjoy the little joys of life, which he has so far missed out. Annamalai wants to buy this time to be a good father to his son.

The former cop hails from Karur district in Tamil Nadu and graduated in mechanical engineering from PSG College in Coimbatore. He did his post-graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Commenting on speculations surrounding his stint in politics, he left room for ambiguity, saying he sought a “change of direction” and was not sure of joining politics yet.

However, D Roopa, an Inspector General of Police and Annamalai’s former colleague, tweeted: “Spoke to Annamalai IPS. @DCPSouthBCP. He is plunging into politics. It requires guts, boldness to leave cushy, secure, hard-earned IPS job. It is heartening to see such achievers n youngsters diving into politics. Wishing him all the best.”