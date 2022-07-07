Bengaluru woman, 23, is first Indian with Down syndrome to be selected for premier fashion show

Riza Reji has become the first Indian to be selected for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show – Be Beautiful, Be Yourself. The 23-year-old from Bengaluru will walk the ramp with over 20 other models with Down syndrome to raise funds for research on the genetic disorder, reports Indian Express.

“Getting selected and being the only contestant from India for this fashion event is really a surprise for me,” Reji told the publication. “I am excited and nervous at the same time. I am practising to prepare my verbal skills and also contemplating my fashion choices for the event.”

Reji’s family says she has always been artistically inclined. A trained dancer and a theatre practitioner who performs with the Chrysalis Performance Art Centre in Bengaluru, Reji says her experience in theatre and arts has helped her immensely in life.

“Theatre played a significant role in my life. It helped me open up and express my thoughts and feelings. This helped me present myself during the auditions,” she says.

The 23-year-old with Down syndrome also loves dancing and shares her videos on YouTube.

The Be Beautiful, Be Yourself fashion show is the largest single fundraiser for people with Down syndrome in the world. Scheduled to be held in Denver, Colorado on November 12, it will raise money for the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Models for the fashion show were selected through virtual auditions held in April.

Riza Reji’s mother, Anita Reji, feels that fashion shows like these help set a precedent and give hope to people with special needs.

“This fashion show is significant to Riza and all other models with Down syndrome. India is still lagging in this space and there is a taboo around persons with disabilities. Events like these will bring out the creative side of many such individuals diagnosed with different disorders,” Anita told Indian Express.