'Bengaluru has a Batman': Mahindra employee helps people with free stay, therapy and more

Dushyant Dubey, or St Broseph, as he is popularly known on social media, works full-time as a marketing manager for Mahindra. (Image credit: @St_Brosephs/Twitter)

A Bengaluru man has been taking the internet by storm for being a "Batman" and helping strangers in the city with random acts of kindness. The marketing manager unclogs drains in Indiranagar to revive flooded roads, offers free accommodation and therapy sessions, and even helps people file FIRs.

Dushyant Dubey, or St Broseph, as he is popularly known on social media, works full-time as a marketing manager for Mahindra and uses Reddit and social media as his helping ground.

"To everyone who took up the offer for sponsored therapy, thank you for letting me help you and I hope you're feeling better," Dubey wrote on ‘Bengaluru subreddit’, the forum on Reddit dedicated to the city. "To anyone else reading this, if you're going through mental health issues but can't afford therapy, please reach out and I'll help you."

Dubey had also tried to open a "Free PG" to offer free accommodation to those in need such as victims of abuse but failed due to financial constraints, but he did manage to set up a small apartment to provide temporary shelter to such people "or anyone who just needs a roof over their heads in Bengaluru until things get better".

“I’ve always been a ‘Broseph’ to all my friends. If anyone needs any help in my extended circle, they come to me,” the Mahindra employee told The Print. He recently also helped his friend when he was assaulted by a policeman while trying to assist a molestation victim file an FIR. The accused sub-inspector later apologised.



Update: The concerned police officials have apologised to the victim and he's satisfied with their apology. Thank you @yelahankantwnps and @BlrCityPolice for this. We hope this doesn't happen again to anyone. https://t.co/XV4aT6UZmE

— St_Broseph (Reddit) (@St_Brosephs) July 14, 2023

Dushyant Dubey also made news recently when a video of him unclogging the drains in the Indiranagar went viral. Roads in the area were flooded after a spell of heavy rainfall, once the drains were unclogged, the water drained away quickly, making the area free of water logging.



Cleared the waterlogged roads at Indiranagar today, here's a video by a friend chronicling the events. All it takes is one person.#StBroseph pic.twitter.com/tIPu6tuILv

— St_Broseph (Reddit) (@St_Brosephs) May 21, 2023

Now, Dubey is planning to launch an app that'll make it easier for people to ask for help than posting on social media. "The app is coming soon. We're planning to launch it on Christmas and it'll help cut the -34 steps it takes for people requesting help to reach out," the "Batman" wrote on Reddit.

Read more: Bengaluru CEO receives over 3,000 resumes in 48 hours: 'How bad is the job market?'