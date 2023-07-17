Bengaluru CEO receives over 3,000 resumes in 48 hours: 'How bad is the job market?'

Kartik Mandaville is the CEO and founder of Springworks. (Image credit: Springworks)

A startup founder and CEO in Bengaluru received more than 3,000 resumes in 48 hours for "permanently remote" job postings on the company website. The entrepreneur took to Twitter to express his shock and wonder at the condition of the current job market.

"Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website -- how bad is the job market?" tweeted Springworks CEO Kartik Mandaville, adding that "it's been like this for the month." He received close to 13,ooo applications so far.



Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market?

— Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

Mandaville added that the job postings were not promoted on any platform and the details were only provided on the company website. On being asked by a follower where he has been promoting the hiring alerts, the CEO said, "Nowhere as of now. That's why I'm surprised."

A visit to the website showed job openings for "permanently remote" roles in product, founders office, and software development engineer, among others.

Soon, responding to the tweets, other Twitter users began to share similar experiences with some pointing out that the surge in applicants could be because of the wave of layoffs across companies and because the company was offering remote working opportunities.

"The numbers swell primarily because of the word 'remote' next to each opportunity in your listing. I'm wondering what would the numbers be if it was an on-site role," said Mahesh (@Mkmetime).

Commenting on the job market, user Kabir Singh (@KabirKabby) wrote, "Pretty bad. I remember going into a walk-in interview for an IT company in Delhi. Not a big name, one of my relatives was leading the team conducting interviews and I was just a visitor. 700 people came for roughly 20 roles! And that too for 2.5 LPA. They're expecting 200ish."

Another Twitter user Aakash (@aakash_rewari) said, "Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college."

Read more: TCS CEO's advice to a 19-year-old on current job market: 'Choose a field and...'