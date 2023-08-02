'Beer tanning' is the latest foolish fad on social media. Why you should avoid it

'Beer tanning' is the latest TikTok trend to go viral. (Representational image)

An alarming trend has been gaining momentum on social media in the United States, particularly on TikTok: beer tanning. Some “influencers” are advocating the practice of pouring beer over their bodies in the pursuit of a better tan. They claim that the hops in beer can activate melanin and enhance pigmentation, but dermatologists and medical experts are warning against this dangerous and misguided trend.

Recommendations to use beer for tanning from TikTokers come without any scientific basis, and relying on such advice can lead to severe consequences for one's skin health.

Online searches for “beer tan” have jumped by over 137% since March in the UK, raising concerns.

Harmful effects

Contrary to popular belief, beer offers no sun protection and has an SPF of zero. Even if individuals wear sunscreen, pouring beer on themselves can potentially wash away the protective layer, leaving their skin vulnerable to the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Moreover, while some might assume that getting a tan will protect them from sunburn or other skin damage, this is far from the truth.

UV radiation exposure increases melanin production, but the protection provided is minimal, with an SPF of only two to four, falling well below the recommended SPF 15 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Long-term effects can include premature aging, actinic keratoses, and various types of skin cancer, such as melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.

Pouring beer on oneself can also leave individuals smelling unpleasantly like a keg or the floor of a bar, and it may even attract insects. Additionally, attempting to drink and tan simultaneously poses health risks, as alcohol consumption can increase the likelihood of sunburn and raise the risk of developing skin cancer.

Healthy alternatives

Dermatologists recommend safer alternatives to achieve a healthy tan. Using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is a proven method to protect the skin from harmful UV rays while still allowing for a tan.

Consuming foods rich in beta carotene, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, and kale, can also contribute to a natural tan without risking sunburn.

This bizarre trend comes close on the heels of TikTok users ingesting Borax - a laundry powder and pesticide, in an attempt to alleviate health issues like arthritis and lupus sounding alarm bells from medical experts.