BBC news presenter's response to her viral live TV blooper

BBC news presenter Lukwesa Burak was caught stretching on camera

BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak was left mortified when a live TV glitch captured her in a candid moment that should have ideally remained off-camera. On Thursday, the news reader had just introduced a segment when the cameras cut back to the studio sooner than expected and caught Burak stretching her arms above her head.

A clip of the blunder that has gone viral online shows the BBC news presenter introducing the segment by saying, “Around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News.” Viewers then got a brief glimpse of a clip showing a man playing bagpipes before the cameras cut back to the studio sooner than expected – just as Burak lifted her arms above her head.

“Okay,” she appeared to say as she stretched, likely looking forward to a moment of relaxation off camera, but Burak soon realised the cameras were on her again. Taken aback, she sat in complete silence for a few seconds before resuming the broadcast with a story on Ukraine.

Footage of the live TV blunder has been watched 2.9 million times on Twitter in just two days.



Quite the surreal minute on the BBC News Channel just now. pic.twitter.com/LOmjnb5jbc

— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

“Brilliant, we are all human after all!” wrote one person in the comments section.

“This reminds us that we all are humans. She handles the situation perfectly. And having a bit of fun off the camera doesn't make her a villain too. We do have lots of fun behind the camera on our shoots,” another agreed.

Lukwesa Burak herself responded to the viral clip by writing, “Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers.”



Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe

— Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023



According to Deadline, a BBC News insider attributed the blunder to “a UK clip not firing properly when the channel’s world feed went to an ad break.”