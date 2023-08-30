Austria offers free public transport for a year to those who get 'railcard' tattoo

The railcard offers a year’s worth of unlimited nationwide transportation.

People who agree to get Austria’s new railcard tattooed on their body have been offered free travel for a year. According to the Independent, people will get an annual railcard worth more than 1000 euros (approximately Rs 89,864).

The campaign to promote the country’s “Klimaticket” (Climate Ticket) was introduced by Austria’s climate minister Leonore Gewessler, but also received backlash.

Gewessler shared details of the campaign at a music festival before sharing a picture of her own arm with the words “Gewessler takes the lead”, Telegraph reported. Her tattoo was however, temporary. But, a tent at the music festival was offering free railcards to the first three people who got the word “Klimaticket” inked on their arm. The pop-up tattoo parlour had a banner that read “Aktion geht unter die Haut” (Action that gets under your skin)



According to German newspaper “Salzburger Nachrichten”, six people got inked took advantage of the promotion and last month around 30 people took the offer.

Gewessler defender her move after criticism and said that people who are getting the tattoos already have some. “This has been carried out with great care. It is only done during daylight and only offered to people over the age of 18,” she added.

Henrike Brandstötter, an MP for the Austria’s NEOS party, said, “Offering people money for putting advertising under their skin reveals an unacceptable view of humanity from a government minister.”

However, Jake Lambert, director of One Mobility, which operates the Klimaticket, told the APA news agency that “the feedback at the festivals was extremely positive,” as per Independent.

The railcard offers a year’s worth of unlimited nationwide transportation via rail, bus, tram or metro for free.