English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Assam couple's viral 'wedding contract': One pizza a month, gym every day

    Mintu Rai and Shanti Prasad signed a unique list of dos and don'ts created by their friends at their wedding last month.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    The couple say they were surprised by how popular their wedding video became. (Image credit: Wedlock Photography/Instagram)

    The couple say they were surprised by how popular their wedding video became. (Image credit: Wedlock Photography/Instagram)

    An Indian couple recently attracted attention on social media for their uniquely-tailored wedding contract which included promises to exercise regularly and restrict junk food intake.

    The couple, Mintu Rai and Shanti Prasad from Assam, signed a placard created by their friends at their wedding last month, the BBC reported. It included a list of dos and don'ts.

    First on the list was "only one pizza a month". The groom made the bride promise that because she was too obsessed with pizzas.

    "I am very fond of pizzas. On dates, I would always say let's go and eat a pizza," Prasad told the BBC. "He would ask how much pizza will you eat? Let's get something else."

    Other promises on the list would be considered archaic today --  wear a saree everyday and do not go to late night parties without each other.

    Close

    Related stories

    The groom also had to promise to take the bride shopping every 15 days and cook her breakfast, but only on Sundays.

    The couple are surprised at how popular their wedding story became.

    "We were busy with our wedding celebrations so we realised only three-four days later that the video had gone viral," the bride told the BBC.

    "We never thought that it would travel so far. It was a surprise, a really lovely one. But I feel happy when people ask me about the video," the groom added.

    But do the couple plan to stick to the vows that made them popular. Probably not, the groom said.

    "She takes it as a joke. I don't think that she's really serious about cutting down on her pizza consumption," he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #social media #wedding
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 10:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.