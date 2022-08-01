Is that Ashneer Grover singing kirtans in viral video? Check again

(Left) Ashneer Grover and his doppelganger. (Image credit: Screen shot from video uploaded by Kartik Tyagi)

Ashneer Grover was caught on camera singing kirtans in Vrindavan. Or was he?

A video uploaded on Instagram by user Kartik Tyagi shows a man who looks almost identical to the Shark Tank India judge sing and clap enthusiastically during a kirtan gathering at a ISKCON in Vrindavan.

The post had received more than 1.2 lakh likes.

Users were amused at the uncanny resemblance the man bore to angel investor Ashneer Grover.

"Him praying for his new startup," commented one user while another said, "This should seriously reach him. He should know that he has a duplicate too. What similarity man!" A third user even christened the man Ashneer Grover 2.0.

The former BharatPe co-founder has incorporated a new company named Third Unicorn Private Limited, with his wife.

On June 14, while posting on his birthday, Grover had tweeted, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations."

"Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn," he added, hinting at the company's name.



Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022



As per data on Tofler, the company incorporated on July 6 has both Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, as directors. The company has an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh and a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.