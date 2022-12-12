10 Ashneer Grover quotes from his memoir 'Doglapan'
Ashneer Grover's memoir, titled “Doglapan”, will be out on December 26.
December 12, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
Ashneer Grover’s memoir, “Doglapan” is already a bestseller on Amazon even before its release. The BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge has taken on a several people in a no-holds-barred take on his life’s journey and his rise and fall at BharatPe, among other topics. Grover,40, had claimed that “Doglapan” is not a self-help book. “I don’t do that s**t,” he had tweeted, sharing a glimpse of the 15 chapters listed in the book. The book, which will be out on December 26, tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life.Here are top 10 quotes from Ashneer Grover’s memoir, “Doglapan”:
- “If you choose to work with your spouse, there should be no hesitation in designating them as co-founders as well as giving them a seat on the board."
- “You need to be absolutely unapologetic about working with family.”
- “It is important to remember that the investor is just another vendor.”
- “To my mind, the concept of a related-party transaction in India is totally irrelevant.”
- “Put yourself first, always. Liquidate your stock at every secondary sale opportunity.”
- “In the start-up chronology of things, Deepinder (Goyal) had founded Zomato, from where Albinder (Dhindsa) had branched off and founded Grofers, and then I had left Grofers to start BharatPe. In terms of start-up lineage, therefore, Deepinder is the grandfather, while I am his grandson.”
- “You need to remember that you don’t need loyalty in good times – opportunity does the task. Loyalty is tested and needed in bad times. To expect loyalty from your employees or investors in bad times is to set yourself up for heartbreak.”
- “In bad times, the only people you fill find standing beside you will be your family. You cannot even rely on your friends of twenty years – they may go completely silent on you.”
- “Rajnish (Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chairman) was my fourth hiring mistake — the other three being Suhail Sameer (CEO), Jasneet (CHRO) and Sumeet Singh (GC).”
- “I wrote to Sequoia that they should call off the dogs. This peeved Shailendra (Singh), who, in turn, called Micky Malka (Ribbit Capital), to tell him that I was becoming too big for my boots.”