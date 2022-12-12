10 Ashneer Grover quotes from his memoir 'Doglapan'

Ashneer Grover's memoir, "Doglapan", will be released on December 26.

Ashneer Grover’s memoir, “Doglapan” is already a bestseller on Amazon even before its release. The BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge has taken on a several people in a no-holds-barred take on his life’s journey and his rise and fall at BharatPe, among other topics. Grover,40, had claimed that “Doglapan” is not a self-help book. “I don’t do that s**t,” he had tweeted, sharing a glimpse of the 15 chapters listed in the book. The book, which will be out on December 26, tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life.