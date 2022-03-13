English
    Artist's take on how Russia-Ukraine war would look like in Harry Potter universe

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Zelensky portrayed as Harry Potter and Putin painted as Lord Voldemort by artist Kawu. (Image credit: @kawuart/Instagram)

    How will the Russia-Ukraine war look in the Harry Potter universe? New anti-war graffiti artworks have depicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the protagonist Harry Potter and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the evil dark lord Voldemort.

    The paintings, by an artist who goes by “Kawu”, were shared by Ukraine’s official Instagram page. The first painting shows Zelensky wearing the signature round Harry Potter glasses and with a scar on his forehead, which resembles “Z”, possibly for Zelensky. The Ukrainian flag is seen in the backdrop and the words “Free Ukraine” are painted on the wall.

    In the second piece, Putin is painted in Voldemort’s image, a serpentine face with two narrow slits for a nose. There are bright orange flames behind him depicting a warzone.

    The page selected a line from the fifth book in the Harry Potter series Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to describe the art: “That even though we've got a fight ahead of us, we've got one thing that Voldemort doesn't have. Something worth fighting for.”

    The post found a lot of love and appreciation from Instagram users. "And something Voldemort really doesn't get -- the power of love," commented Lia Lindback with heart emojis in Ukraine's colours.

    Another user Nasri Khoury Sfeir said, "Ukraine you are writing a new history of glory and all of us are standing with you."
    first published: Mar 13, 2022 06:11 pm
