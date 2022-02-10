MARKET NEWS

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek play retired Greek gods in Super Bowl ad

    The advertisement shows a buff and white bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger attempting to relax but, he is constantly pestered by neighbours who need him to zap things like carts and chain saws with some of his extra power.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    Greek gods Zeus and Hera decide to retire and move from Mount Olympus -- home of the gods in Greek mythology -- to Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: @salmahayek and @schwarzenegger/Instagram)

    Greek gods Zeus and Hera decide to retire and move from Mount Olympus -- home of the gods in Greek mythology -- to Palm Springs, California. (Image credit: @salmahayek and @schwarzenegger/Instagram)


    Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault have starred as Greek gods in a 60-second ad for BMW’s new electric vehicle.

    The ad -- aired at the annual playoff championship game of the National Football League, USA -- features the former California governor and actor as Zeus, god of the sky and king of the ancient Greek gods Hayek is Hera, goddess of women, marriage, family and childbirth, reported CNBC.

    The couple decide to retire and move from Mount Olympus -- home of the gods in Greek mythology -- to Palm Springs, California.

    Salma Hayek's Hera seems to be enjoying life in the human world, but Zeus has trouble dealing with mortals.

    Salma Hayek as Greek goddess Hera. (Image credit: @salmahayek?Instagram) Salma Hayek as Greek goddess Hera. (Image credit: @salmahayek/Instagram)

    Close

    Related stories

    The advertisement shows a buff and white bearded Arnold attempting to relax in the pool and on the golf course. But, he is constantly pestered by neighbours who need him to zap things like carts and chain saws with some of his extra power.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus. (Image credit: @schwarzenegger?Instagram) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus. (Image credit: @schwarzenegger/Instagram)

    He begrudgingly uses his powers to help others charge electrical devices while having problems controlling a microwave at home.

    "Sweetheart... it's not rocket science," says Hayek helping the Greek God operate the microwave.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a video on Instagram showing how the trouble Zeus had with a barista when he had trouble pronouncing his name.

    Just as Zeus says he's had enough of the human world, Hera gifts BMW's new electric SUV to him as he’s about to take their small Pegasus (Peggy) for a walk. The vehicle recharges disgruntled Zeus’ energy and the Greek gods drive away in the vehicle singing the 1980s hit Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arnold Schwarzenegger #BMW #Greek gods #Hera #Salma Hayek #Super Bowl #Zeus
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 03:12 pm
