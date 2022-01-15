Army Day 2022: History, significance of the day and wishes for soldiers

Army Day 2020: Army Day in India is marked with parades and military shows in Delhi and Army headquarters across the country.

India is celebrating Army Day on January 15 to mark the occasion of an Indian officer, Kodandera M Cariappa, taking charge of the Indian Army from the British. The day salutes the brave soldiers of India.

Army Day in India is marked with parades and military shows in Delhi and Army headquarters across the country. This year, the celebrations are taking place with COVID-19 protocols in place as India is battling a surge in cases with the spread of the Omicron variant.

The main parade on Army Day takes place at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment.



WATCH | Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) pay obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. pic.twitter.com/NTre9b7lcH

— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Army chief General MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders tweeted wishes on Army Day.

“Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families,” Modi said. “The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.”



Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq January 15, 2022





Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2022

Kovind said India is grateful to its soldiers for their service.

“The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism,” he added.

Singh tweeted: “Greetings and best wishes to all Indian Army personnel and their families on the special occasion of Army Day. Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army.”