Apple iPhone 14 discount on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma: check out the best deals

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at discounted prices across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, prominent electronic outlets such as Vijay Sales and Croma are also offering a discount on the product.

Here are the rates of Apple iPhone14 in different platforms:

Amazon

The original price of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900, but consumers can buy the product at Rs 71,999 on Amazon. They will also get an additional Rs 4000 instant discount on on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which would bring the price down to Rs 66,999. Consumers can get upto Rs 22,688 by exchanging their old smartphone.

Flipkart

On Flipkart, the original price of Apple iPhone 14 was listed at Rs 79, 900. The new price of the product has come down to Rs 69,999. Consumers can get upto Rs 29,250 by exchanging their old smartphone. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 4000 instant discount on on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, which would bring the price down to 65,999. Also, iPhone14 in other colour variants are available at Rs 67,999.

Croma

In Croma, the Apple iPhone14 is being sold at a price of Rs 71,999, down from the original price of Rs 79,900. Croma is offering an additional Rs 4000 instant discount on on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Apple Store

On Apple Store India, the Apple iPhone14 is available at Rs 79,900 and consumers can purchase the product at Rs 74,900 if they use their HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Vijay Sales

On Vijay Sales, the Apple iPhone14 is available for Rs 70,900, down from the original price of Rs 79,900. The cost could further reduce to Rs 66,900 if customers chose to use their HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The discounted price is same for all colour variants.

