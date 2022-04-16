English
    Angry woman seen thrashing Swiggy delivery agent in shocking video from Jabalpur

    A woman was filmed thrashing a Swiggy food delivery agent in a shocking video that has surfaced online.

    April 16, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    A woman was seen thrashing a Swiggy delivery agent in Jabalpur (Image: jabalpuriyaa/Instagram)

    A woman was filmed thrashing a Swiggy food delivery agent in a shocking video that has surfaced online. The video, reportedly filmed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, shows the woman hurling insults and attacking the delivery partner with her slippers. She was apparently hurt after the delivery agent’s bike hit her scooter and caused her to lose her balance on the road.

    The video shows her dressed in a yellow kurta, a scarf wrapped around her face. Her blue scooter lay on its side on the road as she rained blows on the delivery agent. She accused him of causing an injury to her leg.

    Chot mujhe lagi hai (I am the one who is hurt),” the woman was heard telling bystanders who tried to intervene on the Swiggy agent’s behalf. Visibly incensed, she continued to hit the delivery agent and accused him of driving on the wrong side of the road.

    However, one local present at the scene reportedly said the woman was busy on her phone during the time of the accident.


    According to the Free Press Journal, the incident occurred near Russel Chowk in Jabalpur on Thursday evening.

    The woman’s identity has not yet been ascertained. As the video began circulating online, Omti police station in charge SPS Baghel said that no one had come forward to register a complaint in the matter. A case would be registered if someone reported a complaint, said Baghel.



    Tags: #Jabalpur #Madhya Pradesh #Swiggy #Swiggy delivery partner #viral video
