Anand Mahindra's Friday tweet features a man, swimming pool and a seal

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared of video of what Friday may look like for a person whose plans, ever after perfect planning, may fall through.

“I believe this is one ‘gentleman’ who had his weekend plans all figured out….#Friday,” Mahindra, 67, captioned the video that showed a man’s quiet leisure being interrupted by a seal who had made its way to his patio chair through the hotel’s swimming pool.

The 57-second video shows the seal coming up the ocean to a private swimming pool, presumably of a resort or hotel, and proceeds to take a swim in the pool.



I believe this is one ‘gentleman’ who had his weekend plans all figured out….#Friday pic.twitter.com/GAIJvnxQtz

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 16, 2022

It then proceeded to get up on the poolside and de-seated a man relaxing on the chair. The man haphazardly gets up, making way for the seal. Then he pulls out his towel from underneath the seal.

The video has been viewed over 3.6 lakh times and liked over 16,600 times on Twitter.

Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, is an active Twitter user and shares his “Monday motivations” and weekend tweets regularly to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family.