Anand Mahindra recalls sending morale booster to an "exhausted" Elon Musk

Anand Mahindra had responded to an Elon Musk interview three years ago.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday recalled sharing his words of wisdom with billionaire Elon Musk over three years ago after the Tesla and SpaceX chief revealed that stress and heavy work were taking a toll on him.

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting his own post from August 2018.



In an interview with The New York Times in 2018, Musk had spoken about the “excruciating” year he had and how “the worst is yet to come” in his personal life.

Mahindra, who now has over 8 million Twitter followers, had responded to the interview, tagging Musk. “Hang in there @elonmusk. Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you," he had tweeted.



In January this year, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, Bloomberg News reported. Musk’s personal wealth has been boosted by last year’s more than eight-fold surge in the shares of Tesla, which became the world’s most valuable carmaker.

Both Anand Mahindra and Elon Musk are active users of Twitter and often share their thoughts on subjects that catch their eye. While the Mahindra chief often shares interesting videos and photos, Musk shares memes and keeps a close watch on the cryptocurrency space.