Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra's message to Elon Musk: Hang in there

Mahindra's message was a response to the South African's recent interview with The New York Times, wherein Musk admitted that stress and heavy work were taking a toll on him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a new admirer in Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Indian car major Mahindra and Mahindra. The 63-year-old shared some words of wisdom with Musk.

In a Twitter post, Mahindra wrote, “Hang in there @elonmusk your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you....”

Mahindra's message was a response to the South African's recent interview with The New York Times, wherein Musk admitted that stress and heavy work were taking a toll on him. In the interview he revealed that he was taking sleeping pills.

Musk stated that his past year had been the "most difficult and painful year of his career" and he nearly missed his brother’s wedding. Musk added that he spent his birthday at work as the company raced to meet elusive production targets on a crucial new model.

He continued that he had no option as he had to continue working with the same relentless speed.

While Musk's emotional outburst met with motivational reaction like the one by Mahindra, there were others like HuffPost co-founder Arianna Huffington, who questioned his way of working.

In response, Musk decided to keep it short and tweeted that Ford and Tesla are the only two American car companies that have avoided bankruptcy, pointing to the contribution of all the long hours being put into work to ensure that.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:06 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

