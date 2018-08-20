Anand Mahindra's message to Elon Musk: Hang in there

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a new admirer in Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Indian car major Mahindra and Mahindra. The 63-year-old shared some words of wisdom with Musk.



Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you... https://t.co/VHGk3gLmYt

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2018

In a Twitter post, Mahindra wrote, “Hang in there @elonmusk your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you....”

Mahindra's message was a response to the South African's recent interview with The New York Times, wherein Musk admitted that stress and heavy work were taking a toll on him. In the interview he revealed that he was taking sleeping pills.

Musk stated that his past year had been the "most difficult and painful year of his career" and he nearly missed his brother’s wedding. Musk added that he spent his birthday at work as the company raced to meet elusive production targets on a crucial new model.

He continued that he had no option as he had to continue working with the same relentless speed.

While Musk's emotional outburst met with motivational reaction like the one by Mahindra, there were others like HuffPost co-founder Arianna Huffington, who questioned his way of working.