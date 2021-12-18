MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra minister drives auto. Anand Mahindra says, 'need you in racing'

The Mahindra Treo is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Anand Mahindra commented on Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai driving the Mahindra Treo auto.

Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw during the launch of the electric three-wheeler in the state on Thursday. The minister was seen behind the wheels and commenting on how easy it was for him to drive.

“Subhashji, we need you in @MahindraRacing! You would look great in our red racing suit as well…,” Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra tweeted after watching a video of Subhash Desai driving the autorickshaw.

Recently, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu too tried out the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw. He called it a “practical commute vehicle” and said he “loved driving it around” He, however, listed a few suggestions and tagged Anand Mahindra.

The Mahindra Treo is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The prices include post-FAME-II, state and early-bird subsidies, according to the company.

Mahindra Treo commands a 67 per cent market share in the electric three-wheeler space, the company said. According to Mahindra, it has sold more than the 13,000 electric three-wheelers since the launch.

The Maharashtra government had in early July announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy with an aim to have a 10 per cent share of the electric vehicles in total registrations by 2025.

Mahindra and Mahindra is the market leader in the electric three-wheeler category from the organised space. The Mumbai-based company has made the maximum investments, of around Rs 1,000 crore, in the EV space, compared to any other company in India. In the next three years, the company has committed Rs. 3,000 crore investment in the overall EV space.
