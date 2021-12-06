Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu loved driving this auto, has ideas for Anand Mahindra

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @svembu)

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Sunday tried out the Mahindra Treo electric auto. The billionaire called it a “practical commute vehicle” and said he “loved driving it around”. He, however, listed a few suggestions and tagged Mahindra group chief, Anand Mahindra.

Pointing out the specs of the electric vehicle (EV), which runs at a speed of 55 km/hour and has a range of 125 km/hr on full charge, Vembu said it is a “serious upgrade”.



1/ Yesterday I got my new@MahindraElctrc Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around! I have some suggestions @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/XyWBLJyv8l

— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 6, 2021

Vembu said the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw, with a take-home price of under Rs. 3.5 lakh, is an affordable family vehicle.

“With volumes, prices can come down,” he said.

“Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one.”

The Zoho chief urged Anand Mahindra to introduce the three-wheeler in different designs and colours, with family and child-friendly options.



3/ @anandmahindra Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options. Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles. I see great potential for them. I love driving one! — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 6, 2021

