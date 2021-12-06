MARKET NEWS

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu loved driving this auto, has ideas for Anand Mahindra

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu urged Anand Mahindra to introduce the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw in different designs and colours, with family and child-friendly options.

Shylaja Varma
December 06, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @svembu)

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @svembu)


Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Sunday tried out the Mahindra Treo electric auto. The billionaire called it a “practical commute vehicle” and said he “loved driving it around”. He, however, listed a few suggestions and tagged Mahindra group chief, Anand Mahindra.

Pointing out the specs of the electric vehicle (EV), which runs at a speed of 55 km/hour and has a range of 125 km/hr on full charge, Vembu said it is a “serious upgrade”.

Vembu said the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw, with a take-home price of under Rs. 3.5 lakh, is an affordable family vehicle.

“With volumes, prices can come down,” he said.

“Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one.”

The Zoho chief urged Anand Mahindra to introduce the three-wheeler in different designs and colours, with family and child-friendly options.

“Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options. Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles. I see great potential for them. I love driving one,” Sridhar Vembu said in this Twitter thread.

Mahindra and Mahindra is the market leader in the electric three-wheeler category from the organised space. The Mumbai-based company has made the maximum investments, of around Rs 1,000 crore, in the EV space, compared to any other company in India. In the next three years, the company has committed Rs. 3,000 crore investment in the overall EV space.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #electric vehicles #Mahindra and Mahindra #Mahindra Treo #Sridhar Vembu #Zoho
first published: Dec 6, 2021 09:22 am

