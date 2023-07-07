Watch: An AI model asked Nithin Kamath, PhonePe's Sameer Nigam to sing. Their responses are hilarious

While Kamath and Nigam were talking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, AI Kaur asked the two of them to sing a song for her.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath and PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam were asked by an AI-bot named AI Kaur to sing a song at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave. A video of the same was shared on Twitter and you should definitely check out their responses.

While Kamath and Nigam were talking at the conclave, AI Kaur asked the two of them to sing a song for her. “Why don’t both of you sing a song for me? Just two lines,” AI Kaur said. She even asked them their favourite songs.

“I have sung enough, Sameer it’s your turn,” Kamath said. To which Nigam replied, “cage match might be easier”.

“You can see the audience grimacing with pain already. At the sheer prospect of it,” Nigam added while chuckling.

“I am not singing. It has become a meme, everywhere I go, I am being asked to sing,” Kamath laughed.



Meanwhile, at the same event, Nithin Kamath was asked who he would like to take on in a cage fight. “You mean a physical fight?” he clarified first before replying to the question.

“I mean, I wouldn’t want to fight anyone physically. But if this is about putting the word out there that you should care more about health, then I wouldn’t mind taking on anyone,” Nithin Kamath answered.