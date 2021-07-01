Amul milk to get more expensive from today: All you need to know

GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, of which Gujarat contributes around 60 lakh litres, Delhi-NCR 35 lakh litres and Maharashtra 20 lakh litres. [Representative image]

Prices of Amul milk have been hiked by Rs 2 per litre from July 1. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, has cited an increase in input costs as the reason behind the price hike.

The prices were hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months and translated into a 4 percent rise in the MRP of the milk.

"We have increased Amul milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all markets. Our milk procurement cost has gone up," PTI quoted GCMMF MD RS Sodhi as saying.

GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, of which Gujarat contributes around 60 lakh litres, Delhi-NCR 35 lakh litres and Maharashtra 20 lakh litres, as per Sodhi. Co-operative also sells milk in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, he added.

"Due to rising costs of energy, packaging, logistics, the overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 percent over previous year," GCMMF said in a statement.

Revised rates of Amul milk

After the price hike, Amul Gold will be sold in Delhi-NCR at Rs 57 per litre from July 1 as against the current price of Rs 55 per litre.

Amul buffalo milk will now cost Rs 59 from Rs 57 per litre and the rate of Amul cow milk has been revised to Rs 49 from Rs 47 per litre.

The rate of Amul Taaza has been revised to Rs 47 from Rs 45 per litre, while Amul Diamond will cost Rs 61 as against Rs 59 per litre.

The cooperative has hiked the price of Amul Slim 'n' Trim to Rs 41 per litre from Rs 39 per litre.

Besides, the price of the 500 ml poly pack has been raised by Rs 1 and the rate of the two-litre pouches by Rs 4.

(With inputs from PTI)