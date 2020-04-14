App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: A day to commemorate the life and work of the champion of Dalit rights

Born on April 14, 1891, into a low cast family in Madhya Pradesh, Dr BR Ambedkar grew up to become not just one of India’s tallest statesmen, but the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of India’s Constitution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Every year, the birthday of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is celebrated ceremoniously in the country to remember and honour his immense contributions in shaping the future of independent India.

Born on April 14, 1891, into a low cast family in Madhya Pradesh, Dr BR Ambedkar grew up to become not just one of India’s tallest statesmen, but the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti (or Bhim Jayanti) has been celebrated as a public holiday in most parts of the country since the year 2015 to commemorate his life and work and the crusade he led to guarantee the upliftment of the lower castes and “untouchables” in India.

BR Ambedkar, also lovingly called “Babasaheb”, was also one of the key advocates for complete independence from the British imperialist forces and his inputs laid the foundation of what came to be the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He had received India’s highest civilian award – the Bharat Ratna – posthumously, 40 years after he passed away.

Several politicians took to Twitter on April 14, 2020, to pay him their tributes.






First Published on Apr 14, 2020 01:01 pm

