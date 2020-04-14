Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: A day to commemorate the life and work of the champion of Dalit rights

Every year, the birthday of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is celebrated ceremoniously in the country to remember and honour his immense contributions in shaping the future of independent India.

Born on April 14, 1891, into a low cast family in Madhya Pradesh, Dr BR Ambedkar grew up to become not just one of India’s tallest statesmen, but the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti (or Bhim Jayanti) has been celebrated as a public holiday in most parts of the country since the year 2015 to commemorate his life and work and the crusade he led to guarantee the upliftment of the lower castes and “untouchables” in India.

BR Ambedkar, also lovingly called “Babasaheb”, was also one of the key advocates for complete independence from the British imperialist forces and his inputs laid the foundation of what came to be the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He had received India’s highest civilian award – the Bharat Ratna – posthumously, 40 years after he passed away.



On #AmbedkarJayanti, my homage to Dr. B.R Ambedkar, an architect of modern India and its Constitution.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 14, 2020



On #ambedkarjayanti, my humble salutes to our Babasaheb. He showed us how to fight for our “lost rights” through “relentless struggle”

Inshallah, we’ll always fight for Babasaheb’s dream of an India that protects LIBERTY, respects EQUALITY, promotes FRATERNITY & honours Justice pic.twitter.com/6p7QtkRdc2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 14, 2020



Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation’s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020



My tributes to the great social reformer & chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji on his Jayanti. डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन।#IAmAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/zKTmmFx690 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020

