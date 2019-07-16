Amazon Prime Day: Top gaming, mainstream laptop deals

Big price cuts are coming to laptops during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Whether you're a gamer or just want a good laptop for everyday use, there's something for everyone.

Best Gaming Laptop

The MSI Gaming GL63 laptop gets a massive price cut on Prime Day and is undoubtedly the best deal you can get on a gaming laptop. This gaming laptop packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. While an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is expected on a gaming laptop at this price, the GL63 is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, usually found on gaming notebooks ranging from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,50,000. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, at Rs 89,990 the GL63 offers the best value for money.

Best Mainstream Laptop

If you’re looking for a portable business laptop that will be able to go the distance, while delivering strong performance, the LG Gram notebook is the perfect pick. At Rs 67,990, the Gram is one the best value-for-money mainstream laptop on sale during Prime Day. This 14-inch laptop sports an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and an in-built 256GB SSD that are both expandable. LG also claims that this 14-inch laptop can offer up to 21.5 hours of battery life on a single full charge, making it an excellent buy for business use.

Best Value for Money Laptop

At Rs 36,990, the Asus VivoBook X507UA is easily one of the best everyday laptops you can get. Multitasking on Chrome and MS Office on this machine is going to be an absolute breeze. Equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this notebook is the most practical personal laptop you can get. While we’d take the 8-hour battery life claims with a pinch of salt, it is still a great laptop for everyday use with reliable performance and a good IPS LCD panel that’s excellent for entertainment.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering discounts on all the major laptop brands, including - Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, etc.