Amazon India teases OnePlus 7T Pro launch in India on October 10

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in the United Kingdom on October 10. The company has now teased that the Pro variant could also launch in India on the same day.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV in India. The company has scheduled a launch event on October 10 at 4 pm BST (8.30 pm IST). OnePlus India’s official Twitter handle has posted a tweet, hinting about the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro.

“Thought we were done? Oh we're just getting started. Watch out for something special | Oct 10”, the company tweeted. The tweet also includes an Amazon India microsite link which shows the OnePlus 7T series launching in India on October 10.

The website, however, only shows the specifications and other details of the OnePlus 7T launched last month in India.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to have minor improvements over the OnePlus 7 Pro. The upgrades would include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 4,080 mAh battery and support for 30T Warp charging support.