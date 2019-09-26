OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV launch: How to watch live-stream and everything we know so far

OnePlus is gearing up for the global debut of the OnePlus 7T series in India on September 26. The company is expected to launch two new smartphones, namely the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, alongside the OnePlus TV. We are hours away from the company’s launch event and before the OnePlus launch event begins, here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus 7T series live-stream details

The OnePlus 7T series launch event is scheduled to begin at 7 pm on September 26 in India. The company would host a live-stream of the event on its social media platforms. Moneycontrol, too, would bring you live updates straight from the event. We will also be running a live-blog as the launch event progresses.

Before the event begins, here is everything that the company has confirmed and some specifications confirmed in the rumour-mill reports about the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus 7T

One of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus launch event is going to be the OnePlus 7T. The standard OnePlus 7T is set to get significant upgrades overall. Some of the features are confirmed to be borrowed directly from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For instance, the OnePlus 7T is confirmed to get a 90Hz high refresh rate display, which is also found on the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the OnePlus 7 Pro has an all-screen edge-to-edge curved display, the OnePlus 7T would have a notch at the top of the screen. The rumour mill suggests that OnePlus 7T would have a 33 percent smaller notch on the 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support when compared to the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7T’s camera is also set to get an upgrade. OnePlus has redesigned the camera module on the OnePlus 7T which is now circular in shape. The new module continues to house a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 117-degree ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto lens. It is rumoured that the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses are going to have 16MP and 12MP sensors.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T is strongly rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The other rumoured spec includes a 3,800 mAh battery with a confirmed 30T Warp fast charging support.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to get similar specifications as the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro alongside the OnePlus 7T today. However, some reports speculate that the ‘Pro; variant would be launched at the October 10 event in the United Kingdom.

OnePlus 7T Pro would continue to have an edge-to-edge curved Fluid AMOLED all-screen display. The internals on the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to include Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.



And here it is! Your very first official look at the #OnePlus7TSeries Official Renders! You can see the #OnePlus7T in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver along with #OnePlus7TPro in Glacier Blue again! Like them? Which colour do you like the most? #ANewEra #OnePlus #OnePlusLaunch pic.twitter.com/jdEtTxRf3c

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 25, 2019

Camera, too, is rumoured to include the same sensors as the OnePlus 7T. However, a recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal shows the OnePlus 7T Pro sporting a vertically-aligned camera unit.

Both OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are confirmed to run on Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10 out of the box. This would make the OnePlus 7T series the first smartphone to boot on the latest Android update, even before the Google Pixel 4 has launched.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus has confirmed a few specifications of the OnePlus TV that would initially be an India-specific launch. The OnePlus TV is confirmed to get a 55-inch ultra-bezel less display with a 4K resolution. The company claims that the OnePlus TV offers the ‘best-in-class image quality with the widest colour gamut’ courtesy its Gamma Color Magic processor.

The OnePlus TV is also confirmed to run on the Android TV platform with some tweaks in the UI. An image shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shows the OnePlus TV supporting content from various OTT platforms.



A more seamless and intelligent experience is coming to your home #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/rCm6gQoEiw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2019

Another thing to notice here is that the TV is being controlled by a smartphone, which means that the smartphone could be used as an alternative to the OP Remote through an app.

Other confirmed specifications include eight speakers with a combined 50W outfit and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive sound experience.

OnePlus TV is also expected to come pre-installed with some Jio apps like JioCinema, Jio Saavn, Jio Games, etc. It is unclear which apps would make their way to OnePlus’s TV.

Pricing and other details are currently under wraps. However, OnePlus TV is expected to be priced in the premium category.