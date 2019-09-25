App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7T series to boot on Android 10 out of the box; other specifications confirmed

The OnePlus 7T series will launch in India alongside the OnePlus TV on September 26.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus 7T series is set to make its global debut tomorrow in India. Apart from being amongst the first Android smartphones to get Android 10 out of the box, the new OnePlus 7T series smartphones would come with upgraded internals and a redesigned camera module.

Ahead of its launch, Pete Lau, the company’s CEO recently revealed the redesigned camera module of the OnePlus 7T series. 

The triple-cameras are now placed inside a circular module with a 4th generation matte-frosted glass. OnePlus 7T series is expected to feature a 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup with features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, Nightscape, etc. The OnePlus 7T’s rear camera would reportedly also support recording videos using the wide-angle lens.

Close

The OnePlus 7T is confirmed to get 90Hz refresh rate display, like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, the phone might also be available in a 12GB RAM / 512GB storage configuration.

related news

While both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will get 90Hz AMOLED screens, the Pro version of the device will likely see a QHD+ resolution display. The OnePlus 7T series will launch in India alongside the OnePlus TV on September 26. The OnePlus 7T series is expected to go on sale during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale on September 29.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

