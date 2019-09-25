OnePlus 7T series to boot on Android 10 out of the box; other specifications confirmed

OnePlus 7T series is set to make its global debut tomorrow in India. Apart from being amongst the first Android smartphones to get Android 10 out of the box, the new OnePlus 7T series smartphones would come with upgraded internals and a redesigned camera module.

Ahead of its launch, Pete Lau, the company’s CEO recently revealed the redesigned camera module of the OnePlus 7T series.

The triple-cameras are now placed inside a circular module with a 4th generation matte-frosted glass. OnePlus 7T series is expected to feature a 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup with features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, Nightscape, etc. The OnePlus 7T’s rear camera would reportedly also support recording videos using the wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus 7T is confirmed to get 90Hz refresh rate display, like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, the phone might also be available in a 12GB RAM / 512GB storage configuration.