OnePlus 7T first look revealed by CEO Pete Lau

Pete Lau, the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, released the first images of the much-awaited OnePlus 7T.

The phone seems to be a more rounded-off iteration from its predecessors. The rear of OnePlus 7T will consist of three camera sensors encased in a circular module, and placed side-by-side horizontally.

From the images, it appears that the dual-LED flash is placed below the sensors inside the camera module.

Lau, on the official OnePlus forum, wrote, "In 2018, we became the first in the industry to release a smartphone with a four-curved, matte-frosted glass back...While we were extremely happy with our matte-frosted glass, we didn't stop there. We kept exploring, improving, and trying new things. The result? A new smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance, and we're excited to be introducing this new finish on our upcoming flagship. (sic)"

Other design details include the volume rocker on the left side. Leaked images, that were put up earlier, revealed that the power button and alert slider are located on the right side of the smartphone. The bottom edge would house the USB Type-C port, a single speaker-grille and the ejectable SIM-tray.

Lau had also tweeted out a teaser on the features of OnePlus TV, whose features are expected to be revealed on September 26.

Currently, there aren’t many details available about the internals of the OnePlus 7T. It is expected to get powered by Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.