Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here's a list of smartphone offers from the top brands across all price segments

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to begin on September 29 and go on till October 4. During the sale days, multiple smartphone brands would offer discounts across all categories to cash in during the festive season. Flipkart has revealed some discount offers before the sale kicks in on September 29.

Budget smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Amongst the budget smartphones, Realme and Xiaomi devices seem to offer the best discounts on their entry-level devices. Other brands like Asus, Honor, Motorola, too, are offering lucrative offers in the budget smartphone category.

Realme C2

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Realme C2 with 2GB + 32GB storage can be purchased for as low as Rs 5,999, down from its selling price of Rs 6,999.

Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors and a 5MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB. Another key spec is the massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A is Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone in India after the Redmi GO. As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers, Redmi 7A would be available for Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM variant.

Redmi 7A has a 5.45-inch HD+ Full-screen display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal memory. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi 7A. Optics at the back includes a single 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor, whereas the front camera houses a 5MP sensor.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S with 3GB + 32GB storage can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 4GB + 64GB model has also received a price cut during the sale and would be available for Rs 9,999.

Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Optics include dual-cameras at the back with a 48MP + 5MP setup. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. Redmi Note 7S comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery cell.

Realme 5

Realme 5 with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage variants are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively, as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers.

Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a teardrop notch for the 13MP front camera. Optics at the back include quad-cameras with 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. There is a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. Realme 5 comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery cell.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage, 4,000 mAh battery. There is a dual-camera setup at the back with 13MP + 2MP sensors. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera.

Smartphones deals between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000

Realme 3 Pro

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Realme 3 Pro with 4GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 10,999. Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB memory. There is a 4,045 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Optics include dual-cameras at the rear with a 16MP + 5MP setup, whereas for selfies, there is a 25MP front camera.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 10,999 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ ‘Dot-notch’ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. There is a dual-camera setup with 48MP f/1.79 + 5MP sensors. For selfies, there is a 13 MP camera at the front. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Z1Pro

Vivo Z1Pro with 4GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 12,990. The 6GB RAM model, too, would be up for sale.

The Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for the 32MP front camera. There are triple-cameras at the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. Z1Pro gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro with 4GB + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 12,999. The 6GB/ 8GB RAM models would be up for sale under discounted offers as well.

Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 4,035 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Optics at the back include quad-cameras with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.

Poco F1

Poco F1 would be available at its lowest-ever price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models, too, are discounted and are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 4,000 mAh battery. There is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens at the back.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i with 4GB and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch HD+ display, a Kirin 710F SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a 3,400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. For optics, there are three cameras at the back with a primary 24MP f/1.78 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 with GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The other storage model with 128GB, too, would be available at a discounted price during the offer period.

Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with up to 128GB memory and 6GB RAM, triple cameras with 48MP + 13MP + 8MP setup, pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Realme X

Realme X with 4GB RAM can be bought for Rs 15,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. There are dual-cameras at the back with a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP pop-up front camera.

Flagship Killers

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro would be available for as low as Rs 24,999 during the Big Billion Days. The 8GB variant, too, would be up for grabs during the discount period.

Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies. There are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 sensor. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

Performance specs include a Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB memory, a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 27,999 during the sale. The other variants, too, would be up to discounted offers.

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 5,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. There is a dual-camera unit at the rear which flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 145-degree field of view.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be up for grabs for as low as Rs 32,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB memory, 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge. There are triple-cameras at the back with a 48MP f1.7 sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom.