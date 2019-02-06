All you need to know about ISRO's successful GSAT-31 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the GSAT-31 from the spaceport in French Guiana today. Here are a few facts about the satellite
Pranav Hegde
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the GSAT-31 from the spaceport in French Guiana today. Here are a few facts about the satellite.
- The GSAT-31 is the 40th communication satellite launched by ISRO.
- The GSAT-31 weighs around 2,535 kgs, much lighter than the GSAT-29 which weighed 3423 kgs
- The GSAT-31 would be replacing Insat- 4CR which was launched in September 2007
- The GSAT-31 shares the same platform as that of the Insat-4CR, which is I-2K bus enhanced for maximum and better transmission.
- It has a better mission life of 15 years compared to Insat-4cr’s 12 years.
- GSAT-31 will be used for supporting VSAT networks, television uplinks, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.
- The communication satellite would augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit.
- It would provide wide beam coverage for communications over oceanic regions like the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean by using a wideband transponder.
- Ariane-5 was used to launch the GSAT-31. It is the 23rd time that an Ariane vehicle was used to launch ISRO’s communication satellite.
- The Ariane-5 vehicle (Flight VA247) also carried Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 along with GSAT-31.
- Arianespace will also launch ISRO’s GSAT-30 that would replace another dying satellite, the Insat-4A.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:27 pm