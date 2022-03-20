English
    All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 ft. India's Lakshya Sen. Where and when to watch LIVE

    All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Lakshya Senon Saturday battled to a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory against defending champion Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during their men's single's semi-final at the All England Open Badminton Championship at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, central England, on March 19, 2022.

    India's Lakshya Sen will on Sunday face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen in the men's All England Open final after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Saturday.

    Sen battled to a thrilling 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 victory against defending champion Lee.

    The 20-year-old rising star, a World Championships bronze medallist, is just the fourth Indian man to make the All England final.

    "I'm happy that I got the crucial points. It's a dream and now there's one more match to go, so I will keep my focus and prepare for tomorrow," Sen said.

    "Towards the end I was just trying to play one point at a time and not thinking of other things, that I was about to make the final or anything like that.

    Close

    "Those thoughts were coming in, but I was trying to stay focused."

    There will be final matches taking place on Sunday, including the men's singles final, which will start after 7:30 pm.

    Watch the LIVE broadcast on these platforms: VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India. The All England Open 2022 finals will also be streamed live on subscription-based channels Voot Select and BWF TV.

    Read more: Badminton Association of India has to be like BCCI, says Prakash Padukone

    Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Axelsen powered to a 21-13, 21-15 win over Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen.

    World number one Tai Tzu-ying was shocked by South Korea's An Se-young 21-19, 21-13 in the women's semi-finals.

    Tai, a three-time All England winner, was soundly beaten in just 40 minutes by the world number four.

    An will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in Sunday's final after she edged Chinese third seed Chen Yu Fei 21-11, 21-13.

    There will be an all-Indonesian men's doubles final as two-time champions and number one seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo were beaten by compatriots Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 22-20, 13-21, 21-16.

    Read more: Pullela Gopichand: The match is like a thriller; the real movie is actually the preparation

    "We thought it was over in the second game the way they were playing, but we managed to overcome that phase," said Maulana.

    "We are shocked that we are in the final and so happy."

    Number two seeds Mohamed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan also needed three sets to book their place in the final with a 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 win over Chinese duo He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang.

    (With inputs from AFP)

     
    Tags: #All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 #Lakshya Sen #Lee Zii Jia #Viktor Axelsen
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 11:19 am
