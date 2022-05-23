Akums Drugs gets India licence to make lipid-lowering bempedoic acid for heart conditions

Representative image

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has acquired the licence to manufacture and commercialise bempedoic acid, a lipid-lowering drug which treats people with heart conditions.

Taken orally by patients who are statin intolerant, bempedoic acid is a new class of drug for treating high LDL-cholesterol conditions indicative of cardiovascular diseases.

“As per statistics, 112 million Indian adults suffer from high levels of LDL-cholesterol, of this a significantly high number of dyslipidaemic patients who are already on statin-based treatments still continue to suffer from uncontrolled dyslipidaemia—for such patients, bempedoic acid is a ray of hope,” Sandeep Jain, director, said.





