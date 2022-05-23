English
    Akums Drugs gets India licence to make lipid-lowering bempedoic acid for heart conditions

    Known as a non-statin lipid-lowering treatment option taken orally, bempedoic acid is a new class of drug for treating high LDL-cholesterol conditions indicative of cardiovascular diseases.

    Ayushman Kumar
    May 23, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has acquired the licence to manufacture and commercialise bempedoic acid, a lipid-lowering drug which treats people with heart conditions.

    Taken orally by patients who are statin intolerant, bempedoic acid is a new class of drug for treating high LDL-cholesterol conditions indicative of cardiovascular diseases.

    “As per statistics, 112 million Indian adults suffer from high levels of LDL-cholesterol, of this a significantly high number of dyslipidaemic patients who are already on statin-based treatments still continue to suffer from uncontrolled dyslipidaemia—for such patients, bempedoic acid is a ray of hope,” Sandeep Jain, director, said.

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #Akums Drugs #Bempedoic Acid #cholesterol #India #lipid
    first published: May 23, 2022 02:11 pm
