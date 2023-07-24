Unhappy with Ajay Devgn's ad on online gaming, man begins 'bheekh maango andolan'. Watch

Screengrab of the video shared by @sachinlondhe0 on Twitter.

A man in Maharashtra's Nashik has taken offense to actor Ajay Devgn promoting online games. The unidentified person was caught on camera with a contraption, including posters against the actor and a loudspeaker, strapped to his scooter. The man appeared to go around trying to spread awareness against playing games online.

"Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan!" read one of his placards which roughly translated to an initiative to beg alms for the actor. In the now-viral video, the Nashik man can be seen parking his scooter in the middle of a busy marketplace and proclaiming via the loudspeaker: "I am protesting against online gaming and its advertisements. These celebs have so much by the grace of God and yet, they choose to promote online gaming which has a bad influence on the youth."

Sharing why he started the "Bheek Maango Andolan", the man announced, "I will beg on the streets to collect money, which I will then send to Ajay Devgn with the request to stop being part of such ads. If you need more money, I'll beg again and send you the amount, but please do not endorse such ads. I am requesting this in Gandhigiri style."



Online gaming industry recently came into the spotlight after the Centre decided to impose 28 percent tax on the face value of the transaction or entry fees of online real-money gaming earlier this month. The move has faced severe backlash from the industry and has led online gaming companies to slash their spending on marketing and advertising.

