Online gaming firms to cut ad spends on revenue impact from 28% GST

Online gaming firms are looking to cut down ad spends as higher GST at 28% concerns them

Worried about the impact of higher goods and services tax (GST) on face value at 28 percent, online gaming companies are already planning to cut costs and reduce spending on marketing and advertising.

GST Council Meet 2023: GoM decides to levy 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing, casinos

"We have already started reviewing our yearly marketing budgets for India and want to cut it down substantially,” said Pankaj Soni, VP, Marketing, Witzeal Technologies.

"Early signs are already there. We are seeing other major RMG (real-money gaming) companies cutting down on marketing spends as well," he said.

GST@28%: Higher tax burden, lower winnings may drive gamers to grey market

Gaming platform Gamerji is also planning to cut its ad spending in India. "There is still no clarity if subscription-based mobile gaming is going to be affected by the 28 percent GST. If it is, we foresee a decrease in traction of paid users," said Soham Thacker, the company's CEO & Founder.

Soni said that the company has already spent 25 percent of the total yearly marketing budget in the first quarter.

"Considering the ODI World Cup from October, we were looking forward to spending brand/marketing budgets in the upcoming quarter, which will now be curtailed or aborted due to this (28 percent GST on online gaming) development," said Soni.

Why GST is a setback for gaming companies

The GST Council's announcement to levy 28 percent GST on the full-face value of bets in online gaming is a major setback for the entire industry because a higher GST puts both companies and players in a situation where they cannot earn any profits from online gaming activities, he said.

28% GST on online gaming blow to $1-trillion digital economy target: Karnataka IT minister

"Users won't be responding to our ads or promotions, coupled with the initial problem that gaming companies may not have funds for marketing activities. That’s why there is no point in spending on marketing. And players are also expected to move away to offshore gaming platforms due to heavy taxation," Soni said.

Bleak future

The online gaming industry was looking forward to sporting events like the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, starting in October, to attract more gamers to its platforms. However, the 28 percent GST announcement has now got them worried about the viability of their businesses.

"The anticipation of a thrilling season of live sports in the upcoming months has been overshadowed by a bleak future. The decision to impose a 28 percent tax on online gaming has had a negative impact on the industry's outlook, prompting us to be vigilant and drastically cut back on marketing efforts," said Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder & Director, PlayerzPot.

He said that this excessive tax burden will severely strain cash flow, making it challenging for brands to allocate sufficient funds for advertising and marketing.

"The increased GST will have adverse effects on the financial resources available for organising and scaling tournaments, leading to reduced participation, smaller prize pools, and decreased competitiveness. Companies will be unable to allocate significant funds for marketing campaigns crucial in engaging existing users and attracting new gamers to the platform, resulting in diminished engagement and interest."

Gangar added that this will restrict their ability to effectively reach and engage the target audience due to which the marketing budgets will be reduced by 50 to 60 percent.

28% GST on online gaming to yield Rs 20,000 cr annually: Revenue Secretary

Big ad spends

Online gaming firms spend a significant portion of their income on advertising and marketing. Marketers note that these companies cutting down their ad spending will put pressure on India's overall advertising expenditure.

"The top 15 revenue-generating companies in this segment (online gaming), including Dream11, Gameskraft, Games24x7, A23, and MPL, collectively generated Rs 9,093 crore in FY22. These companies allocated more than half of their revenues, around Rs 5,000 crore, towards advertisement and promotions. If ad revenues by gaming firms reduce due to the impact of the 28 percent GST on online gaming, it could potentially affect the advertising medium they predominantly use," said Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron, a digital marketing agency and part of ad agency Zoo Media.

Companies, including Dream11 and MPL did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries.

It is estimated that online gaming firms contribute 5 percent to the overall ad spending in India.

Kumar added that companies like Dream 11 have been massive spenders on TV. "So, such companies might look to cut costs and prioritise more cost-effective advertising channels. Digital advertising may see a lesser impact, compared to traditional mediums like TV, which can be more expensive," he said.

Soni also said that their major focus has been digital media for marketing, followed by radio, OOH (out of home) and TV. "We recently launched our pilot campaign in Lucknow and Gurugram called 'Big Cash Pe Aao, Apna Game Dikhao', covering radio, OOH and auto partners. We were planning to extend this to the pan-India level, which would have been a great revenue generator for these partners," he said.

While some companies have started planning to cut down spending, like that on marketing, others are making representation to the government and urging it to re-evaluate the decision of 28 percent GST on full face value. "We urge the government to make the tax in line with the international practice of taxing the gross gaming revenue of online gaming intermediaries (OGIs)," said Gaurav Kapoor, CFO (Chief Financial Officer), Baazi Games.