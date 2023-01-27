AI-generated artwork depicts Indian rulers in history. Guess who got the most likes

An AI depiction of Mughal ruler Babur. (Image: mvdhav/Twitter)

The Delhi-based artist, who created stunning artworks of Indian men and women from different parts of the country based on stereotypes using Artificial Intelligence, has now released a series depicting powerful Indian rulers in history.

Madhav Kohli, who has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, shared AI-generated photos of Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Cholas, Sikh kings, Rajputs, Slave Dynasty and the Mughals.

The artist has in the past shared AI photos of men, women from different Indian states which went viral on social media. Since then he has been sharing several such series.

Take a look at the rulers’ photos here: