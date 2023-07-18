Activists spray-paint $300 million yacht reportedly owned by billionaire Walmart heiress

Futuro Vegetal activists held a banner that reads: You Consume Others Suffer. (Image: @SYInvestor/Twitter)

Spanish environmental activists spray-painted a $300 million superyacht, reportedly belonging to billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, moored in Ibiza over the weekend. The act was carried out by members of the environmental group Futuro Vegetal which they called a demonstration against global wealth disparities and the impact of luxury emissions on the environment.

In a video shared by Futuro Vegetal, the activists are seen standing in front of the superyacht named "Kaos," unfurling a striking banner that reads: "You Consume Others Suffer."

The demonstrators then proceeded to spray the vessel with red and black paint, symbolizing the blood and destruction they believe is caused by rampant consumption.

"The richest 1% of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50%," emphasised the activists in the video. "They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery, and desolation. They are destroying our planet, compromising the habitability of the land and everything, to lead a standard of living that goes beyond the limits of reason."

The protesters were caught by the Spanish Civil Guard on Sunday morning. However, Futuro Vegetal announced that the activists were expected to be released on Monday.

This move is a part of the group's larger campaign, "Jets and Yachts, the party is over," which is convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza. The campaign demands a ban on private jets and an end to luxury emissions, which are contributing significantly to the climate crisis.

This incident comes shortly after a similar act on Friday when the same group, Futuro Vegetal, spray-painted a private jet at the Ibiza airport, leading to the temporary shutdown of the runway for several hours.