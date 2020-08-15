74th Independence Day | Will invest Rs 110 lakh crore in over 7,000 projects across sectors under National Infrastructure Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, said that the government was prioritising on improving the overall infrastructure for faster development with the help of National Infrastructure Policy (NIP).

In his speech at the Red Fort on account of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi announced that over Rs 110 lakh crore would be invested in the NIP. For this, more than 7,000 projects have been identified.

The investments and the focus will be like a revolution in the infrastructure sector, he said.

“Our focus is to bring India's economy out of the impact of coronavirus as soon as possible. National infrastructure pipeline project will play a pivotal role in this direction,” PM Modi said.

The push to improve infrastructure will aid in getting the economy back on track at a faster rate and also create more jobs for Indians, PM Modi said.