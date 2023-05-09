6 students hospitalised, school evacuated after US teen's fart spray prank backfires

The student who used the fart spray will face disciplinary action. (Image: cchs.conroeisd.net)

A high school in Texas, US, was evacuated this week after reports of a noxious gas prompted officials to investigate. The Caney Creek High School, situated 72 km north of Houston, was searched by fire officials for three days after reports of a "smell of gas" was detected within the school premises.

First responders with gas detection equipment searched the building but found no signs of a leak.

The next day, six students were hospitalised after suffering from severe headaches from the smell, while at least eight others reported feeling ill. Although fire officials confirmed the air quality in the building was safe, the school was forced to close for the remainder of the week.

The culprit of the foul odour was finally revealed to be a student who admitted to bringing a concentrated fart spray called "Hensgaukt Fart Spray" to school. The Caney Creek Fire & Rescue squad stated that "the student confessed to bringing a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray."

The teenager who used the spray, likely with the help of others, brought the school to a standstill with a prank that went too far. The gag toy, which is advertised as creating a smell like real poo and fake vomit, resulted in several students being hospitalized.

In response to the incident, Caney Creek High School Principal Jeff Stichler promised parents that the school district is working with the District Attorney's Office and "will address it to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas."

Read: US school duct-tapes girl's ripped jeans, mother's outrage is viral on TikTok

The student who used the fart spray will face disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct, which could include suspension or expulsion.