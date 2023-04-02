23-year-old man earns Rs 28 lakh in 3 months by teaching ChatGPT online

A report published on Business insider said that the ChatGPT course was more than seven hours long and priced at Rs 3199. (Representational Photo).

A 23-year-old man in the United States has earned approximately Rs 28 lakh for teaching the basics of using ChatGPT on the online platform, "Udemy".

As per a report published on Business Insider, Lance Junck has managed to enroll more than 15,000 students from around the globe for the course in three months. The course has been designed to help teach how to use the AI tool.

The report added that the course was more than seven hours long and priced at Rs 3199. It includes 50 lectures aimed at beginners and took Junck three weeks to record the classes.

Junck revealed that the reason behind starting the course was to make ChatGPT more approachable to the public.

“I think people are kind of afraid of ChatGPT, so I tried to make it warm and exciting and approachable," Lance told Business Insider.

He also revealed that the age of those who have enrolled for the course ranged between 20 and 50 and included both college students and working professionals. Enrollers for the course have come from countries such as India, Canada, and Japan. Interestingly, the course has also seen enrollers from countries such as Russia, Venezuela, and parts of Middle East-regions where ChatGPT is not available.

The popularity of the ChatGPT course has made Junck think about launching courses for other artificial intelligence tools such as Google's Bard and Microsoft's new Bing when they are officially launched.

