20-year-old woman survives after falling from 7-storey building in Melbourne

Tominey Reid, 20, has already gone through several life-saving surgeries since the accident. (Representative Image)

It was a miracle when a 20-year-old woman survived after falling from a seven-storey building in Melbourne.

However, according to News.com.au, she is in a critical condition. Tominey Reid is fighting for her life at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

The incident happened in the wee hours of the night and Reid had plunged approximately 21 metres to the ground, her parents told the news outlet.

As per News.com.au, the 20-year-old has already gone through several life-saving surgeries. Her doctors are calling her survival a “miracle”, the parents told the news outlet. But, her recovery will be long and challenging, according to them.

"After the longest week of lifesaving surgeries she has miraculously defied the odds and still with us," Reid’s father Brad wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "She has the biggest fight ahead of her but is one of the strongest people I know and is ready for this fight! T-Bomb will come out of this stronger than ever!" he wrote further.

Reid’s aunt, Kirstin Small, has also created a GoFundMe page for her. The family has managed to raise $43,500 (approximately Rs 36,02,213) out of their goal of $50,000 (Rs 41,39,500)

"The Miracle of Survival, Against all odds - she survived. Tom is critically ill in the Intensive Care Unit at the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne. Tominey truly is the definition of a survivor & every person from the first responders to all the hospital staff has called it a miracle. It is a miracle and we are so thankful," the description on the page said.