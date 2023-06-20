English
    1,289 liquor bottles, over 51 kg drugs destroyed by Delhi customs officials

    The liquor bottles and drugs destroyed were either lost goods or seized goods at the Delhi airport over a period of two-plus years.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Delhi customs liquor bottles ANI Twitter

    Officials in Delhi with the liquor bottles. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Customs officers at the Delhi airport on Monday took up the mammoth task of destroying 1,289 liquor bottles and over 51 kg of drugs. The liquor bottles and drugs were either lost property or detained goods at the international terminal at the airport over a period of two-plus years, between April 2020 and December 2022.

    The huge cache of drugs destroyed included 41.97 kg of heroin and 9.71 kg of cocaine.

    “As an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse, the Customs Officers of IGI Airport, New Delhi destructed a total of 51.68 Kgs Drugs (41.97 Kgs of Heroine and 9.71 Kgs of Cocaine),” Delhi Customs tweeted.

