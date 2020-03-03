Vodafone Idea introduces new double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new double data offer on some of its prepaid plans. The three prepaid plans offer additional 1.5GB data on a recharge of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599.

The prepaid plans mentioned above already offer 1.5GB under the new double data offer, Vodafone and Idea subscribers can avail the additional data, which means they will receive 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day.

The new plan has gone live across all its 23 telecom circles.

The Rs 249 plan will be valid for 28 days, whereas the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan will be valid for 56 and 84 days, respectively.

The three plans offer unlimited local and national voice calls with 100 SMS. Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.

To activate any of the three plans, users can recharge on the My Vodafone/ My Idea app or via third-party platforms and recharge vendors.