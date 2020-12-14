PlusFinancial Times
YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services restored after brief outage

The outage was reported on the Google status page at 05:25 PM (IST) and the services came back online at 06:01 PM (IST).

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 06:38 PM IST
Source: Reuters

After a brief outage, Google search, Gmail, YouTube, and other Google services have come back online. The outage was reported on the Google status page at 05:25 PM (IST) and the services came back online at 06:01 PM (IST).

The status page for Google services noted, “Google Drive (Or other services in question) service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

So if you are still experiencing an outage on YouTube, Google search, Gmail, or any other Google service, it is only a matter of time till things return to normal.

It looks like Google services when down for about an hour in total. However, that hour crossed into business operation times in multiple markets. TechCrunch reported that the outage led to a slight drop in pre-market trading for parent company Alphabet.

The outage appeared to be worldwide and was affecting both PC and Android users.  Google has not provided an official statement as to the reason of the outage.
TAGS: #Google #YouTube
first published: Dec 14, 2020 06:35 pm

