YouTube adds money-making feature to attract creators

After a purchase on a video page, a highlighted comment will appear in the comment section, allowing the creator to respond to the fan's gift with a comment.

Reuters
July 20, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
YouTube on Tuesday launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called Super Thanks, as the Alphabet Inc streaming service looks to attract more content makers.

The feature, a fourth way for YouTubers to earn money from their viewers, comes as competing platforms like short-form video app TikTok and Facebook Inc's Instagram are investing heavily to court creators filming viral videos.

Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to express gratitude and support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement.

After a purchase on a video page, a highlighted comment will appear in the comment section, allowing the creator to respond to the fan's gift with a comment.

The feature is available to thousands of creators in 68 countries, and will expand to all eligible creators in YouTube's partner program.

Fans have been able to pay for exclusive content through channel memberships. Viewers on a livestreamed YouTube video can also pay for Super Chats to pin their comments to the top of the comment section.

 
Tags: #Business #Super Thanks #Technology #World News #YouTube
first published: Jul 20, 2021 10:45 pm

