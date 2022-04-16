You can now search through Reddit comments section

(Representative Image)

Reddit has updated its search functionality to index comments, making them searchable. Users will now be able to find threads of a particular conversation easier, than having to manually click on multiple replies.

Comment search is also universal, which means you can search for comments in the search bar, using the comments tab. The results can also be refined to show comments from within specific communities.

Reddit said that it surveyed users last year, asking them what improvements they would like to see in the search functionality, and comment search was among the most requested.

The feature gives "redditors the ability to comment search directly and further refine their searches by searching for comments within specific communities. For example - if someone wants to find a thread about the best locations in London, they can easily see all the different recommendations on the best places for high tea that people have shared in comments," wrote Reddit in a blog post.

Reddit is also working on a new look for the search results page on desktop and mobile. The company said that it now prioritises posts over other content types, and it has simplified the page to help users quickly navigate through the results.

It is also improving the relevance of the results, by making changes to the way it handles queries. Starting now, 100 percent of the query does not have to match the post, to deliver relevant results. The algorithm is being updated to factor user intent, for example - if someone is searching for a topic that lots of people are searching for, then Reddit will, "automatically sort their results to prioritize the newest content to make sure the results are fresh."

Post results will incorporate "signals" too, which is Reddit's term for looking at user clicks and interactions on search results. For example - "if 30 other people clicked on the fourth post result when they searched for “succulents'', the next time someone else searched for “succulents,” we are more likely to show the fourth post at the top position in results."





