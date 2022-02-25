English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Reddit introduces a new Discover Tab for easier navigation and discovering communities

    The first revamp for the Reddit app in over two years offers personalised recommendations, and a revamped navigation system

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

    (Image Courtesy: Reddit)


    Reddit has revamped its mobile app and added a new discover tab, that the company says will help users discover new communities and make navigation more easier.

    In a blog post, the company wrote that its users wanted an easier way to explore new interests, and the tab is a direct response. It says that the new navigational tool will provide redditors with engaging way to explore and discover new communities.

    During the initial tests, Reddit said that it saw,"one in five people join at least one new community after using the Discover Tab."

    Also Read: Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - source

    The tab also provides personalised recommendations based on user interests, that they gauge by evaluating communities they are already part of. There is also a feed with topic filters that shows an array of content based on recommendations. Reddit says it has added feedback mechanisms to ensure that the feed improves over time.

    “We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind,” wrote Reddit's Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities.

    “We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world,” Costa added.Communities that you discover and join, are added to a new Community and Profile drawer that make it easier to view all your content in one place.

    The update has begun rolling out on both iOS and Android versions of its mobile app.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #iOS #Online Communities #Reddit #Reddit Discover Tab
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 02:59 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.