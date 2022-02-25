Reddit introduces a new Discover Tab for easier navigation and discovering communities

(Image Courtesy: Reddit)

Reddit has revamped its mobile app and added a new discover tab, that the company says will help users discover new communities and make navigation more easier.

In a blog post, the company wrote that its users wanted an easier way to explore new interests, and the tab is a direct response. It says that the new navigational tool will provide redditors with engaging way to explore and discover new communities.

During the initial tests, Reddit said that it saw,"one in five people join at least one new community after using the Discover Tab."

The tab also provides personalised recommendations based on user interests, that they gauge by evaluating communities they are already part of. There is also a feed with topic filters that shows an array of content based on recommendations. Reddit says it has added feedback mechanisms to ensure that the feed improves over time.

“We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind,” wrote Reddit's Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities.

“We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world,” Costa added.Communities that you discover and join, are added to a new Community and Profile drawer that make it easier to view all your content in one place.