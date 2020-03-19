Xiaomi's Mi 10 series coming to India on March 31: All you need to know

Mi 10 series to feature different pricing model in India.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch it's flagship offering the Mi 10 series on March 31 in India. The company has sent out media invites for a digital launch event, scheduled to take place on March 31 at 12.30 pm. Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to share the news.
Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series offers flagship-grade hardware with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, a premium design, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity and fast wired and wireless charging support. Additionally, the Mi 10 Pro has upgraded camera specs and currently has the best smartphone camera according to DxOMark.
The Xiaomi Mi 10's price in China starts from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 42,300), while the Mi 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,000). However, Jain has confirmed that the pricing for the Mi 10 series in India won't be the same as China due to direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee. So, you can expect a higher than usual bump in price.
|Mi 10
|Mi 10 Pro
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, HDR10+, DCI-P3, 90Hz, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate
|6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, HDR10+, DCI-P3, 90Hz, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate
|8GB / 12GB RAM
|8GB / 12GB RAM
|128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 Storage
|256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 Storage
|108 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 13MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide)
|108 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.0 (Portrait) + 20MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
|20 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|Android 10.0; MIUI 11
|Android 10.0; MIUI 11
|4500 mAh Battery, Fast charging 50W, Fast Wireless Charging 30W
|4780 mAh battery, Fast charging 30W, Fast Wireless Charging 30W
