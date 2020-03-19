App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi's Mi 10 series coming to India on March 31: All you need to know

Mi 10 series to feature different pricing model in India.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch it's flagship offering the Mi 10 series on March 31 in India. The company has sent out media invites for a digital launch event, scheduled to take place on March 31 at 12.30 pm. Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to share the news.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series offers flagship-grade hardware with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, a premium design, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity and fast wired and wireless charging support. Additionally, the Mi 10 Pro has upgraded camera specs and currently has the best smartphone camera according to DxOMark.

The Xiaomi Mi 10's price in China starts from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 42,300), while the Mi 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,000). However, Jain has confirmed that the pricing for the Mi 10 series in India won't be the same as China due to direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee. So, you can expect a higher than usual bump in price.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Specs
Mi 10Mi 10 Pro
Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, HDR10+, DCI-P3, 90Hz, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, HDR10+, DCI-P3, 90Hz, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate
8GB / 12GB RAM8GB / 12GB RAM
128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 Storage256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 Storage
108 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 13MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide)108 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.0 (Portrait) + 20MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
20 MP, f/2.020 MP, f/2.0
Android 10.0; MIUI 11Android 10.0; MIUI 11
4500 mAh Battery, Fast charging 50W, Fast Wireless Charging 30W4780 mAh battery, Fast charging 30W, Fast Wireless Charging 30W



First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

