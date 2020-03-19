Xiaomi's Mi 10 series coming to India on March 31: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch it's flagship offering the Mi 10 series on March 31 in India. The company has sent out media invites for a digital launch event, scheduled to take place on March 31 at 12.30 pm. Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to share the news.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series offers flagship-grade hardware with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, a premium design, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity and fast wired and wireless charging support. Additionally, the Mi 10 Pro has upgraded camera specs and currently has the best smartphone camera according to DxOMark.

The Xiaomi Mi 10's price in China starts from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 42,300), while the Mi 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,000). However, Jain has confirmed that the pricing for the Mi 10 series in India won't be the same as China due to direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee. So, you can expect a higher than usual bump in price.