Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi sells 12 million devices in one month during festive sales in India

8.5 million of which were smartphones.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recorded strong sales in India during this festive season. Xiaomi managed to sell over 12 million devices during this period, including eight million smartphones. Xiaomi’s latest smartphone sales figures help it cement its position at the top spot in terms of mobile market share in India.

The recent sales number indicate growth of 40-per cent over the last festive season. Additionally, the brand’s smartphone sales also grew by 37-percent year-on-year, helping the brand cement its lead at the top of India’s smartphone market. Xiaomi claimed that these were the highest number of smartphones sold by any brand in India in one month.

The Redmi Note 7 series recorded the highest sales numbers as compared to other Xiaomi smartphones. In the budget smartphone space, the Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were best-sellers on Amazon India. During the festive sale, nine out of ten phones sold on Amazon were Xiaomi handsets.

The Mi TV series also saw substantial sales numbers during the festive period. Xiaomi claimed over 600,000 units were sold during the festive period, translating to 48-per cent year-on-year growth. Xiaomi’s Mi TVs were the best-selling TVs on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

Apart from smartphones and TVs, three million Mi Ecosystem products and accessories were sold during the one-month festive period, hitting 42-per cent year-on-year growth. The Mi Band range, Mi Air Purifier 2S, and Mi Power Banks range were among the best-performing Ecosystem products and accessories. Additionally, the Mi Smart Water Purifier also sold out within minutes of the sale.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

