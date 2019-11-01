Xiaomi sells 12 million devices in one month during festive sales in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recorded strong sales in India during this festive season. Xiaomi managed to sell over 12 million devices during this period, including eight million smartphones. Xiaomi’s latest smartphone sales figures help it cement its position at the top spot in terms of mobile market share in India.

The recent sales number indicate growth of 40-per cent over the last festive season. Additionally, the brand’s smartphone sales also grew by 37-percent year-on-year, helping the brand cement its lead at the top of India’s smartphone market. Xiaomi claimed that these were the highest number of smartphones sold by any brand in India in one month.

The Redmi Note 7 series recorded the highest sales numbers as compared to other Xiaomi smartphones. In the budget smartphone space, the Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were best-sellers on Amazon India. During the festive sale, nine out of ten phones sold on Amazon were Xiaomi handsets.

The Mi TV series also saw substantial sales numbers during the festive period. Xiaomi claimed over 600,000 units were sold during the festive period, translating to 48-per cent year-on-year growth. Xiaomi’s Mi TVs were the best-selling TVs on both Amazon India and Flipkart.